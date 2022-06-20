Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 497,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,294 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 4.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $84,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 84,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 121,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 184,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,484,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $144.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.86 and a one year high of $183.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.