Marotta Asset Management Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,861,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,551,000 after buying an additional 1,377,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,639,000 after buying an additional 40,979 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,360,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,733,000 after buying an additional 129,282 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,360,000 after buying an additional 684,314 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 506,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,828. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

