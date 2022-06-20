Marotta Asset Management Increases Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.54) to GBX 1,800 ($21.85) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.12) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $41.27. 390,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,418,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. GSK’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

