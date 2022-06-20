Marotta Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF comprises 1.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 10.90% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 4,278.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,331 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:FLCA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,513. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25.

