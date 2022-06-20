Marotta Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Anthem by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $1,854,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM stock traded down $10.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $444.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $497.82 and its 200-day moving average is $471.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.41.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

