Marotta Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 21.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 165.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

RGS traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 71,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. Regis Co. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.63.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Regis had a negative return on equity of 165.45% and a negative net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $64.75 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

