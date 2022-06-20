Marotta Asset Management Acquires 2,449 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,111 shares in the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,399,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,763,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,183,000 after acquiring an additional 128,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,919,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.88. 5,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,497. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

