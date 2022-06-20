Marion Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after purchasing an additional 774,549 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,750,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,978,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $109.56 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.