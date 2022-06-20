Marion Wealth Management Purchases 986 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,759,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $367.66 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $411.70 and a 200-day moving average of $438.30.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.