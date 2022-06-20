Marion Wealth Management Purchases 117 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $416,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $235.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.39 and its 200 day moving average is $257.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

