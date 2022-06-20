Marion Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,323 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

SBUX opened at $71.87 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

