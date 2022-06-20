Marion Wealth Management Has $3.15 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,675,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,802,000.

SPYG opened at $50.84 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

