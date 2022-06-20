Marion Wealth Management Acquires 477 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $169.95 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

