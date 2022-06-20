Lynch & Associates IN Has $1.58 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of PM opened at $97.95 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

