Lynch & Associates IN Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 24,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 464,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,433,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $179.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.49. The firm has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

