Lynch & Associates IN Buys 1,108 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3,560.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $56.25 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

