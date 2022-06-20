LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) PT Set at $13.00 by Evercore ISI

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) has been assigned a $13.00 target price by Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Shares of NYSE:LXP traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,838. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.
In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,963.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Gupta bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,965 shares of company stock valued at $414,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $676,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 180.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 255,345 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.