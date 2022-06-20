Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,403 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,397. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

