Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,301 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after buying an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,758,776 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98.

