Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after buying an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 62,664.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 251,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after buying an additional 250,657 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

XAR stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $97.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,830. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $95.46 and a 1 year high of $136.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average is $114.85.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.