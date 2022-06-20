Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of PSK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,332. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $44.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

