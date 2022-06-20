Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KT during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,187,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,366,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after acquiring an additional 51,285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in KT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,278,000 after acquiring an additional 56,621 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in KT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KT traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 137,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.636 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. KT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

KT Company Profile (Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

