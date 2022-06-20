Lossless (LSS) Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week

Lossless (LSS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $228,397.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.01148206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00107248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00079326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00496341 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

