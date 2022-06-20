Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.48.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000,000 after purchasing an additional 910,813 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,808,000 after purchasing an additional 571,384 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 535,593 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,751,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,959,000 after purchasing an additional 434,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

