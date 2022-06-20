Loom Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.99 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $50.22 million and $3.99 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

