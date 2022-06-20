Locus Chain Price Tops $0.0902 on Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Locus Chain has a market cap of $79.34 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

