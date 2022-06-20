LINK One Day Trading Volume Hits $447,700.00 (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $35.95 or 0.00173291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market capitalization of $214.82 million and $447,700.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINK has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LINK

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

