LifeWorks (TSE:LWRK) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of LifeWorks (TSE:LWRK – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$33.00 price target on the stock.

TSE LWRK opened at C$31.02 on Friday. LifeWorks has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$37.56.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

