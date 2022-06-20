Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $7.68 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, SVP Aamir Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 567,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $200,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

