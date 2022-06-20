Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
LILAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $7.68 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.30.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $200,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
