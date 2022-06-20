Level Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,160 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.3% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

QUAL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,090 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.70.

