Level Financial Advisors Inc. Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,072.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.13. 193,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

