Level Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,847 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.13. 49,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,989. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04.

