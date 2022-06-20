Level Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,758,776 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.98.

