Level Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 591 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of BLV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.78. 2,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,029. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.72. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

