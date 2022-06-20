Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,745 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.92. 3,794,782 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45.

