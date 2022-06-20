Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 226,051 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 121.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,051 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.19 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,809. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30.

