Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 175,014 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 136.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,014 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,658,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 428,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 122,022 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 269,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter.

BSCS stock remained flat at $$19.81 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,142. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

