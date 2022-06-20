Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.16. 292,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.44. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

