Legacy Private Trust Co. Invests $2.61 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Aflac Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,090,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,051,000 after buying an additional 1,481,635 shares during the period. PPM America Inc. IL purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,134,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,576,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,930,000 after buying an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 2,836,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,448,000 after buying an additional 1,199,112 shares during the period.

SRLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.26. 142,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,551. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64.

