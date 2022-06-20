Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.23% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 288,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

PRFZ traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.86. 2,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,581. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $148.46 and a 1-year high of $202.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.28.

