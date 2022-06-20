Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,083 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

