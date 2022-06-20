Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $498.65. 137,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,487. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.52.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.70.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

