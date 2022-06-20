Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.87. 469,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,606,197. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.40. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

