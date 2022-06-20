Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after acquiring an additional 514,589 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.13. The company had a trading volume of 71,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,886. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

