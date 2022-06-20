Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $254,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,430 shares of company stock worth $2,287,484. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.83.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.86. The company had a trading volume of 80,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,258. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day moving average is $146.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

