Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

SHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.38. 154,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668,535. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.08. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

