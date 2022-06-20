Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Eaton by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.52. 72,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,915. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $124.57 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

