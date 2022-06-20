Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Hologic by 526.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,712,000 after buying an additional 304,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.88. The company had a trading volume of 113,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,916. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

