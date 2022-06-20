Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 1,240 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 480.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.44. 86,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.25 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.