LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €134.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($140.52) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($164.58) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.30 ($106.56) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($161.46) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

FRA:LEG opened at €80.66 ($84.02) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €95.69 and a 200 day moving average of €108.13. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($78.30) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($102.60).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

