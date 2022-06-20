LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €134.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($140.52) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($164.58) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.30 ($106.56) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($161.46) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

FRA:LEG opened at €80.66 ($84.02) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €95.69 and a 200 day moving average of €108.13. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($78.30) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($102.60).

About LEG Immobilien (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

